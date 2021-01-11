Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $71.26.

