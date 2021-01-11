Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,420. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

