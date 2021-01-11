Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.31. The stock had a trading volume of 213,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $287.82.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

