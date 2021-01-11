Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 405 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,814. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

