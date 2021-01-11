Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.86 on Monday, reaching $474.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

