Trias Trading Down 11.1% This Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,950.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.