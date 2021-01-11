TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

