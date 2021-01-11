TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.32 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 124.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $82.62. 1,749,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,959. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $83.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

