TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 5,601,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

