TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,093 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 473,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134,768. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

