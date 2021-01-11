TrueFi (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $927,265.00

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and $927,265.00 worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

