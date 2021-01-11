TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

