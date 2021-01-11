UBS Group Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

