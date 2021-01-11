UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1019875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$131.13 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 12.19.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

