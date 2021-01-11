Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.88 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00016096 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $8.41 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

