Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.89. 17,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.59 and its 200-day moving average is $192.04. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

