Uniswap Price Reaches $5.90 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00015638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,772,720 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

