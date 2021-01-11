United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

