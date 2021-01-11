Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

