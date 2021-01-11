USDJ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

