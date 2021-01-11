Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 13.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) shares shot up 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. 291,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 85,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) alerts:

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.