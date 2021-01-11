Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

VLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

