Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of Verbund stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. Verbund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.