Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. 128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

