Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

