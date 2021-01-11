Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

Equities researchers at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMAR opened at $13.34 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vision Marine Technologies Inc

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.