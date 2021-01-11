VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VTGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 114,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

