VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $93,706.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00112305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00257161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.77 or 0.85226333 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

VNX Exchange Token Trading

