VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $5.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.