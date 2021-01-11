VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $5.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.