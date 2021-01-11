Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $357,484.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.