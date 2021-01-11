Waves Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00015888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $570.20 million and $163.85 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008266 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,038,846 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.