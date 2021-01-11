Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/8/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable of late. The company has not provided the fourth-quarter financial guidance due to uncertainty associated with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, demand in the packaging segment will likely remain strong backed by e-commerce demand and rising requirement for meat, fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, medicine, and other consumer products owing to the coronavirus crisis. The company expects sequentially higher containerboard production volume during the current quarter amid robust packaging demand. Solid e-commerce demand will continue driving corrugated products demand in the ongoing quarter. Further, a solid balance sheet positions the company well to navigate through the troubled times.”

1/5/2021 – Packaging Co. of America is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,240. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

