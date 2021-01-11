Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Total (TOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Total (NYSE: TOT) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – Total had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Total was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Total was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Total was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/19/2020 – Total had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Get Total Se alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Total Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.