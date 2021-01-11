Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $12.27 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

