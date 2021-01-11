Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.01. 4,127,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

