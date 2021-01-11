William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.76. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

Shares of AON opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

