Wirex Token Hits One Day Volume of $815,093.00 (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wirex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and KuCoin. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $815,093.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,500,000 tokens. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

Buying and Selling Wirex Token

Wirex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

