Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of WWD opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

