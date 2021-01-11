WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
