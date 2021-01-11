WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in WPP by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WPP by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

