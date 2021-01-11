XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $53.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $84,826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $32,696,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

