YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.33

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 5626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

YASKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.54 million. Research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

