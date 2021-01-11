Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Yelp stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Yelp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yelp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

