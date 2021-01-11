YGGDRASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,940.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $563,345.34 and approximately $10,940.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

