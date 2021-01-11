YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1.58 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

