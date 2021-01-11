YOUengine Price Up 177.5% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YOUengine

YOUC is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

