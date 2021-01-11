Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 1,335,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.72.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

