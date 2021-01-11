Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report $29.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $28.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 212,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,141. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $785.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.