Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,419,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

