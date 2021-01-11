Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.37 EPS

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,419,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.