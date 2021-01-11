Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 729.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.00 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 196.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

