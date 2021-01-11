Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SNY stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

